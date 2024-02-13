Surf’s up for Granny Groms
More mature Plett residents take to the waves to stay fit
A group of grannies from Plettenberg Bay are waxing boards and pulling over their wetties to ensure the only thing that experiences a wipeout is age.
The Granny Groms surfing team for over-50s has managed to more than double its initial intake since its launch in January and is attracting the more mature Bitou residents to the waves to stay active, socialise and of course catch the big one...
