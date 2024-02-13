More than 300,000 apply, but only 7,000 first-year spots available at WSU

Walter Sisulu University’s campuses had their hands full ahead of the start of the new academic year with more than 300,000 applications and space for just more than 7,000 first-year students.
WSU has campuses in Mthatha, East London, Butterworth and Komani.
University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said admissions were on a “first-come, first-served” basis.
“As universities across the country embark on the crucial phase of admission and registration, it symbolises the onset of a transformative journey for prospective students gearing up to commence the 2024 academic year,” Tukwayo said.
“Walter Sisulu University has been inundated with an astounding number of applications, totalling 304,671 for this academic year.
“However, owing to the allocated quota by the department of higher education and training, which serves as the primary determinant of the university’s intake capacity, WSU could only accept 7,322 first-year students.”
The university said it acknowledged the concern and speculation surrounding its admission and registration model.
“WSU reassures all stakeholders that fairness and transparency are the cornerstones of our admission and registration processes.
“While we understand the disappointment some students and parents may experience due to space constraints, it’s imperative to highlight that our admission and registration model provides equal opportunities to all deserving students who meet the minimum requirements.”
WSU urged admitted students to promptly register for their courses.
“Registration operates on a first-come, first-served basis contingent upon space availability.
“Given that registration is conducted online and accessible 24 hours a day, available spaces are swiftly occupied, resulting in quotas being filled rapidly.
“In cases where prospective students paid registration fees, but their registrations could not be finalised due to quota constraints, WSU ensured and continues to ensure prompt refunds within 48 hours.”
Tukwayo said WSU regretted that it could not accommodate all applicants.
“To all prospective WSU students, we extend our heartfelt best wishes for the academic year ahead.
“Your aspirations and dreams are valued by us and while we may not be able to welcome you this time, we encourage you to consider returning in the next registration cycle to embark on your academic journey with us.
“We remain committed to providing an inclusive and supportive learning environment where every student can thrive and we look forward to the opportunity to potentially welcome you into the WSU community in the future.”
HeraldLIVE
More than 300,000 apply, but only 7,000 first-year spots available at WSU
Image: FILE
Walter Sisulu University’s campuses had their hands full ahead of the start of the new academic year with more than 300,000 applications and space for just more than 7,000 first-year students.
WSU has campuses in Mthatha, East London, Butterworth and Komani.
University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said admissions were on a “first-come, first-served” basis.
“As universities across the country embark on the crucial phase of admission and registration, it symbolises the onset of a transformative journey for prospective students gearing up to commence the 2024 academic year,” Tukwayo said.
“Walter Sisulu University has been inundated with an astounding number of applications, totalling 304,671 for this academic year.
“However, owing to the allocated quota by the department of higher education and training, which serves as the primary determinant of the university’s intake capacity, WSU could only accept 7,322 first-year students.”
The university said it acknowledged the concern and speculation surrounding its admission and registration model.
“WSU reassures all stakeholders that fairness and transparency are the cornerstones of our admission and registration processes.
“While we understand the disappointment some students and parents may experience due to space constraints, it’s imperative to highlight that our admission and registration model provides equal opportunities to all deserving students who meet the minimum requirements.”
WSU urged admitted students to promptly register for their courses.
“Registration operates on a first-come, first-served basis contingent upon space availability.
“Given that registration is conducted online and accessible 24 hours a day, available spaces are swiftly occupied, resulting in quotas being filled rapidly.
“In cases where prospective students paid registration fees, but their registrations could not be finalised due to quota constraints, WSU ensured and continues to ensure prompt refunds within 48 hours.”
Tukwayo said WSU regretted that it could not accommodate all applicants.
“To all prospective WSU students, we extend our heartfelt best wishes for the academic year ahead.
“Your aspirations and dreams are valued by us and while we may not be able to welcome you this time, we encourage you to consider returning in the next registration cycle to embark on your academic journey with us.
“We remain committed to providing an inclusive and supportive learning environment where every student can thrive and we look forward to the opportunity to potentially welcome you into the WSU community in the future.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News