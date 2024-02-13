Port of Ngqura gets mooring units to improve efficiencies, safety
The first batch of four hydraulic tension mooring units aimed at improving operational efficiencies have been delivered to the ports of Ngqura and Cape Town.
The units, which are operational at the ports, will also reduce shipping delays caused by inclement weather conditions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.