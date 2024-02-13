×

Port of Ngqura gets mooring units to improve efficiencies, safety

By Herald Reporter - 13 February 2024

The first batch of four hydraulic tension mooring units aimed at improving operational efficiencies have been delivered to the ports of Ngqura and Cape Town.

The units, which are operational at the ports, will also reduce shipping delays caused by inclement weather conditions...

