A KwaNobuhle man was shot dead in broad daylight in front of a KwaNobuhle primary school on Monday.
The body of Sinawo Jonas, 28, was found sprawled in the middle of Mbengo Street in a pool of blood, a stone’s throw from Sikothina Primary School.
He was shot in the head.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident occurred at about 10.45am.
“On arrival, the body of Sinawo Jonas was found lying in the street with one gunshot wound to his head,” Beetge said.
“The motive for the murder is still unknown and a case of murder was opened and is being investigated by KwaNobuhle police.”
The incident follows less than a week after Nigel Ricardo Fortuin, 34, was shot dead near a primary school in Rosedale, Kariega, as pupils, parents and community members ran for cover.
As Fortuin lay dead in a pool of blood in Kiaat Street — just metres away from his home — the culprits fled on foot.
HeraldLIVE
Man, 28, shot dead in front of KwaNobuhle school
