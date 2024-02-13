Terrified Nelson Mandela Bay councillors demand better security
Call for cameras, alarm systems at offices as bullets fly on regular basis
Frightened and fed-up ward councillors who are under siege from criminals have lambasted the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for its sluggish approach in providing adequate security for their offices.
The situation has been described as dire, with some ward councillors having reported being held up at gunpoint while others say they have been forced to take cover on a regular basis as shots are fired in their vicinity...
