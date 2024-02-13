×

DA launches bus to get voters on board

Bay’s northern areas seen as key focus in election campaign

By Andisa Bonani - 13 February 2024

Gqeberha’s northern areas have been dubbed the DA’s most crucial constituency in the Eastern Cape.

In the lead-up to the DA’s manifesto launch on Saturday, the party launched one of two buses that will be used in the province and countrywide to interact with voters...

