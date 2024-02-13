×

Nelson Mandela Bay arrests take the cake

Two men face charges for allegedly stealing confectionery and selling it at reduced prices

By Brandon Nel - 13 February 2024

Two Gqeberha men are facing charges of theft  after allegedly selling stolen cakes and confectionery at reduced prices.

Edward West and Nico Roestoff were taken into custody and have since appeared in court where they were released on R1,500 bail...

