Nelson Mandela Bay arrests take the cake
Two men face charges for allegedly stealing confectionery and selling it at reduced prices
Two Gqeberha men are facing charges of theft after allegedly selling stolen cakes and confectionery at reduced prices.
Edward West and Nico Roestoff were taken into custody and have since appeared in court where they were released on R1,500 bail...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.