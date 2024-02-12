Plane hijackers are holding you hostage. What’s your first move?
Breakout Quest’s escape room adventures are just the ticket, whether you’re out having fun with friends or team building
In a high-stakes plane hijacking, only quick thinking and teamwork will help you to solve a series of clues and save yourself and other hostages within an hour.
Thrill-seekers can participate in Breakout Quest’s latest simulated escape room adventure — “Cargo Hold” — at the company’s Boardwalk Mall venue...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.