×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News Editors Choice

LISTEN | Malema’s stern rules for EFF leadership and MPs as party ‘prepares to govern’

Matric, PhDs, white and Indian MPs are what the red berets leader wants

12 February 2024
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
EFF leader Julius Malema says merit will be a key factor for the party's MPs who want to return to parliament. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema says merit will be a key factor for the party's MPs who want to return to parliament. File photo.
Image: The Times/Moeletsi Mabe

EFF leader Julius Malema says he won’t let “mediocre” people lead the party, and has outlined criteria for party leadership and MPs.

Listen to Malema outline the rules:

Merit will be a key factor for EFF MPs who want to return to parliament. The party's MPs must motivate what they have done in parliament to be reinstated. They must have matric, specially if they are the youth, which Malema insists should constitute 40% of MPs. At least 10 MPs must have PhDs. The rules will not apply to older MPs such as Nokulunga Primrose Sonti and Makoti Sibongile Khawula.

“There will be those exceptional cases, but not of young people. Me and you had an opportunity to go to school,” Malema told party delegates in KwaZulu-Natal.

Malema said they will raise the bar for representation. The party's councillors, mayors and MMCs will be required to have post-matric qualifications.

He told the delegates the ANC was losing its grip on government.

“This province [KZN] is going, Gauteng is going, Western Cape is gone. Once they [ANC] lose these three they won't win national [government].”

“Once we pass the DA it means we are close to number one. Why are you not fighting more? The DA declared you enemy number one. They knew what was happening, their internal polls told them.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...

Most Read