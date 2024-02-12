Entries now open for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

It is time again for the region’s bright young minds to show off their general knowledge skills and sportsmanship as The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz returns for another year.
One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most popular educational events, it allows pupils with a thirst for knowledge to experience the excitement and learning opportunities of participating in a school’s quiz.
Entries open on Monday February 12, with high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts eligible to take part.
The quiz was an important part of the Bay schools calendar in past years, having seen scores of eager teams vying for prizes and bragging rights over many years.
It was successfully reintroduced by The Herald and co-title sponsor Isuzu Motors SA in 2021, and schools are once again encouraged to enter.
This time, a prize package of more than R290,000 is at stake, including R30,000 in cash, for the three top schools.
Sponsors include Isuzu Motors SA, Astron Energy (silver sponsor), Axxess, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Pickwick Books and Stationers, Woolworths, Bargain Books and Woodlands Dairy.
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is sponsoring the quiz venue for all rounds.
Entries close on Friday March 15, with The Herald and Isuzu delivering bulk copies of the paper to all participating schools (existing distribution routes only) over six weeks, from April 4 to May 17, to help entrants prepare for the competition.
Most of the general knowledge questions will be drawn from articles that appear over that period in The Herald on local, national and international news; business; sport; politics and entertainment/leisure.
“The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz is an exciting initiative that helps to nurture young minds, and encourages a culture of reading for meaning and understanding,” The Herald and Weekend Post editor Rochelle de Kock said.
“The quiz is in its fourth year, and our hope is that it will be bigger than ever and that more schools will enter.
“The best part about this quiz is that it levels the playing field and brings schools, businesses and the community together around a common goal, which is enriching the education of our pupils,” De Kock said.
Isuzu Motors SA department executive: corporate and public affairs, Lebogang Makoloi, said events such as The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz empowered pupils with resilience, collaboration and the ability to work under pressure — “crucial attributes for building a bold and bright future”.
“As the proud sponsor of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz, Isuzu Motors SA recognises the profound significance of investing in the youth.
“This competition, bringing together more than 40 schools from diverse backgrounds, not only fosters a sense of unity, but provides a common ground for learning essential life skills,” Makoloi said.
Schools may nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted from every school.
Entrants may be from grades 8-12.
Schools may enter online at http://bit.ly/schoolquiz24.
Entries may also be submitted manually to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing ulayb@theherald.co.za by midday on Friday March 15.
Rounds one and two will take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on May 4, with the quarterfinals on May 11, and the semifinals and finals on May 18.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za.
HeraldLIVE
Entries now open for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz
Popular general knowledge competition is back with more than R290,000 in prizes
Image: BERNA ULAY-WALTERS
Image: FILE
It is time again for the region’s bright young minds to show off their general knowledge skills and sportsmanship as The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz returns for another year.
One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most popular educational events, it allows pupils with a thirst for knowledge to experience the excitement and learning opportunities of participating in a school’s quiz.
Entries open on Monday February 12, with high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts eligible to take part.
The quiz was an important part of the Bay schools calendar in past years, having seen scores of eager teams vying for prizes and bragging rights over many years.
It was successfully reintroduced by The Herald and co-title sponsor Isuzu Motors SA in 2021, and schools are once again encouraged to enter.
This time, a prize package of more than R290,000 is at stake, including R30,000 in cash, for the three top schools.
Sponsors include Isuzu Motors SA, Astron Energy (silver sponsor), Axxess, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Pickwick Books and Stationers, Woolworths, Bargain Books and Woodlands Dairy.
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is sponsoring the quiz venue for all rounds.
Entries close on Friday March 15, with The Herald and Isuzu delivering bulk copies of the paper to all participating schools (existing distribution routes only) over six weeks, from April 4 to May 17, to help entrants prepare for the competition.
Most of the general knowledge questions will be drawn from articles that appear over that period in The Herald on local, national and international news; business; sport; politics and entertainment/leisure.
“The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz is an exciting initiative that helps to nurture young minds, and encourages a culture of reading for meaning and understanding,” The Herald and Weekend Post editor Rochelle de Kock said.
“The quiz is in its fourth year, and our hope is that it will be bigger than ever and that more schools will enter.
“The best part about this quiz is that it levels the playing field and brings schools, businesses and the community together around a common goal, which is enriching the education of our pupils,” De Kock said.
Isuzu Motors SA department executive: corporate and public affairs, Lebogang Makoloi, said events such as The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz empowered pupils with resilience, collaboration and the ability to work under pressure — “crucial attributes for building a bold and bright future”.
“As the proud sponsor of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz, Isuzu Motors SA recognises the profound significance of investing in the youth.
“This competition, bringing together more than 40 schools from diverse backgrounds, not only fosters a sense of unity, but provides a common ground for learning essential life skills,” Makoloi said.
Schools may nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted from every school.
Entrants may be from grades 8-12.
Schools may enter online at http://bit.ly/schoolquiz24.
Entries may also be submitted manually to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing ulayb@theherald.co.za by midday on Friday March 15.
Rounds one and two will take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on May 4, with the quarterfinals on May 11, and the semifinals and finals on May 18.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News