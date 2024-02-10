WATCH | LaConco on how she and former president Jacob Zuma kept their relationship private for two years

Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco got candid about her relationship with former president Jacob Zuma which the couple managed to keep private for two years before the public found out about it.
In a recent interview on Ukhozi FM, the reality TV star, who revealed she's known Zuma for 13 years, said being as young as she was at the time, she had no guidance or advice on how to conduct herself in a relationship with a polygamous man.
“I noticed his behaviour changed when I was at the homestead. People used to call me sometimes asking if I was at home because they believed he acted differently when I was around. I then held that role,” she said.
LaConco said she spoke many times with Zuma on FaceTime when he had to attend rallies and pursue other commitments.
“The first thing I told him before telling my sister, father mother, or anyone else that there is someone who wants to start a polygamous relationship with me was that I wanted to know the man behind the blue lights. He then took me on that journey.
“I kept our relationship to myself, I didn't tell anyone for about two years, I kept it to myself. We were in a relationship for about two years and I did not tell anyone. We built a bubble for ourselves, our own space.”
LaConco on how she and former president Jacob Zuma kept their relationship private for two years
LaConco hit the headlines in 2018 when she became engaged to Zuma. She had a son with him but reports soon emerged that the relationship had ended.
During her stint on Real Housewives of Durban, LaConco spoke candidly about their relationship, sharing shocking claims about what transpired when their relationship ended.
“I never knew I would be at a stage where I am raising my son with my mom. I never fell in love to be in the situation I am in today. I don’t think the scars will ever heal,” she said.
LaConco also opened up about why she had wanted to keep their relationship private
“The position I am in, I found love and I stayed true to that love. But unfortunately, there were people who had an interest in that love and made it a public thing when it was not my intention,
“No one gets into a relationship, especially if you are young, to face circumstances I went through. I had to come to a point where I had to accept the situation and these are the circumstances. OK, this is it,” she said.
