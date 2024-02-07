A Lovemore Heights resident was tied up by two robbers and his house was ransacked in the early hours of Wednesday.
According to reports, the incident took place between 2am and 3am at the La Vista housing complex in Bernard Road.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the complainant had been watching TV when two suspects entered the room.
“The complainant was taken to his bedroom and tied up,” she said.
“The suspects, whose faces were masked, demanded money and ransacked the house.”
Janse van Rensburg said the robbers had fled and the complainant had remained in his room until the house was quiet before calling for help from his neighbours.
The robbers apparently gained access through the front door, which was closed but not locked.
Laptops, cellphones, jewellery and an Xbox gaming console were among the items taken from the house.
The suspects escaped in a white Opel Crossland, which was found abandoned near Airport Valley, Walmer, hours later.
Janse van Rensburg said the vehicle had been impounded for further investigation.

Two sought after Lovemore Heights house robbery
Image: SUPPLIED

