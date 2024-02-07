×

News

LISTEN | Ronwen’s dad on son’s Bafana heroics

07 February 2024
Ronwen Williams’ parents, Hazel and Rodney
BURSTING WITH PRIDE: Ronwen Williams’ parents, Hazel and Rodney
Image: BRANDON NEL

Bursting with pride. That is how Ronwen Williams’ father described feeling after his son’s spectacular performance at the weekend.

Rodney Williams watched the challenging match in anticipation as his son led Bafana Bafana to a 2-1 victory against Cape Verde, steering them to their first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal in 24 years.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Rodney ahead of tonight’s Afcon semifinal clash, which he is set to watch alone — something he does  with every one of his son’s matches because it is an emotional experience for him. 

Williams, who was appointed captain of Bafana in 2021, grew up in Gelvandale and his potential was recognised at age 12.

He was later invited to join the SuperSport United Academy in Pretoria and has been living in Gauteng since 2010.

This was shortly after the death of his brother, Marvin.

