×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Central plagued by mystery water outage

Metro clueless on cause of disruption which has affected businesses and residents for 10 days and counting

By Andisa Bonani - 07 February 2024

Several businesses in Central have been forced to temporarily close, while others are operating for only half the day as part of the inner city entered the 10th day without water on Tuesday.

Richmond Hill has also been affected by the water outage...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read