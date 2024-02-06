×

One suspect killed, another nabbed after City Power security ‘catches’ duo with stolen goods

06 February 2024
Khanyisile Ngcobo
Reporter
A person has been shot and killed while another arrested after they were caught with stolen goods. Stock photo.
A person has been shot and killed while another arrested after they were caught with stolen goods. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Thanasak Boonchoong

A suspect was shot dead and another arrested after the pair were apparently caught trying to escape with stolen goods.

The incident took place on Vermont street in Eldorado Park on Friday, according to City Power's Isaac Mangena.

“The entity's private security was called to respond to a suspected case of cable theft that was in progress. When they arrived at the scene of the crime, one of the suspects pulled out a pistol and fired shots at the security officers.

“The armed officers fired back and the suspect was fatally wounded. A murder inquest has been opened at the Eldorado Park police station. Meanwhile, another suspect who was also on the scene, was unharmed and arrested on the spot. He was caught in possession of copper cable and 500 Led street light covers, which are believed to have been stolen from a nearby school.”

The man, 22, has been charged with theft and possession of stolen items.

The latest incident comes amid increased cases of cable theft and vandalism across the city.

City Power said in the past month, it had “recorded more than 200 cases of cable theft and vandalism”.

“This weekend alone, we had 14 such incidents across all service delivery centres, with five cases of vandalised street lights in the same period. This is seriously concerning as it affects City Power's ability to deliver uninterrupted electricity supply to customers,” he said.

TimesLIVE

