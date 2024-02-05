Woman granted R2.5m payout for accident that occurred when she was four
An Eastern Cape woman who suffered serious injuries in a vehicle accident nearly 17 years ago — when she was just four years old — has finally been awarded more than R2.5m by the Road Accident Fund.
Makhanda high court judge Nomathamsanqa Beshe found that the woman, whose name is not disclosed in court documents, had proved she was entitled to the money after various experts found she suffered continued difficulties after the accident...
