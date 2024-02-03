×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Another pupil dies following horror crash

03 February 2024
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The death toll from the horror accident involving a scholar transport vehicle and a freight train has risen to three. 

During a visit to Livingstone Hospital on Saturday by officials from the Department of Education, where at least five pupils were receiving treatment for their injuries, it was confirmed a second pupil had died. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read