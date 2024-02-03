Another pupil dies following horror crash
The death toll from the horror accident involving a scholar transport vehicle and a freight train has risen to three.
During a visit to Livingstone Hospital on Saturday by officials from the Department of Education, where at least five pupils were receiving treatment for their injuries, it was confirmed a second pupil had died. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.