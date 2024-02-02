The Sundays River Valley local municipality was rocked by two serious incidents involving school pupils on Thursday.
At least 18 pupils aged 13-18 from Moses Mabida Senior Secondary School in Kirkwood were admitted to the Sundays Valley Hospital on Thursday after they collapsed at the school.
The Sarah Baartman district municipality’s environmental health unit is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the pupils seemingly becoming ill and collapsing.
Also on Thursday, a 15-year-old pupil from Samkelwe Senior Secondary School in Addo died and two others were seriously injured when the scholar transport vehicle they were travelling in collided with a train.
The driver of the vehicle died on the scene.
Sundays River Valley mayor Solethu Lucas said he was shocked by the two events.
“This is very shocking, my heart goes out to the affected children and families, especially those of the deceased.
“The police are investigating the circumstances around these tragic incidents and will get in touch with all the relevant role players,” Lucas said.
Sundays River municipality rocked by two incidents involving pupils
