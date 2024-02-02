DA mayor ousted in Bitou, new government elected
Bitou municipality has a new mayor after councillor Dave Swart (DA) was ousted through a vote of no confidence on Friday.
Former speaker and Plett Democratic Congress (PDC) councillor Claude Terblanche was elected the new mayor during the council meeting after receiving seven votes to the six in favour of Swart. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.