Politics

DA mayor ousted in Bitou, new government elected

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 02 February 2024

Bitou municipality has a new mayor after councillor Dave Swart (DA) was ousted through a vote of no confidence on Friday.

Former speaker and Plett Democratic Congress (PDC) councillor Claude Terblanche was elected the new mayor during the council meeting after receiving seven votes to the six in favour of Swart. ..

