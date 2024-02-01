×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay musician takes isiXhosa sounds to India

Dumza Maswana delights audience at Bangalore festival in cultural exchange programme

By Simtembile Mgidi - 01 February 2024

After returning home on Tuesday having left an isiXhosa imprint on India during his latest performance, award-winning Gqeberha jazz musician Dumza Maswana is already aiming to spread more of his sound across the globe.

The Richmond Hill resident recently returned from the TCS Ruhaniyat Music Festival in Bangalore as part of a cultural exchange programme...

