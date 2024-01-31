Suspects arrested with seven guns ‘likely linked to robbery syndicate’
Eight men nabbed in police operation after tip-off about possible heist
Within four hours of receiving information about an alleged robbery gang gathering for a possible heist, police units in Gqeberha had them surrounded and executed a plan that saw eight suspects arrested and seven illegal firearms removed from the streets.
And while the police say the suspects’ connection to other serious crimes in the area is yet to be determined, a Bay security firm says they could be the same group who targeted one of its vehicles which was escorting a truck near Despatch in November...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.