News

Suspects arrested with seven guns ‘likely linked to robbery syndicate’

Eight men nabbed in police operation after tip-off about possible heist

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 31 January 2024

Within four hours of receiving information about an alleged robbery gang gathering for a possible heist, police units in Gqeberha had them surrounded and executed a plan that saw eight suspects arrested and seven illegal firearms removed from the streets.

And while the police say the suspects’ connection to other serious crimes in the area is yet to be determined, a Bay security firm says they could be the same group who targeted one of its vehicles which was escorting a truck near Despatch in November...

