×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Suspected gangster has bail revoked in murder case

Premium
31 January 2024
Devon Koen
Court reporter

An alleged gangster, in court for various cases including several charges of murder, has had his bail revoked.

He will now remain in custody until his most recent trial concludes in the Gqeberha high court...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read