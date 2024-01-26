Fraud and theft trial of former Gqeberha attorney Masimla delayed
Disgraced former Gqeberha attorney Shaun Masimla made a brief appearance in the city’s commercial crimes Court on Thursday, where his fraud and theft trial was meant to get under way.
However, the matter was postponed to Friday after it emerged that Masimla’s attorney, Danie Gouws, was not available because he was attending to a bail application in Cape Town...
