News

Wife killer threatens family after being handed 13-year prison sentence

‘I killed your sister, you will be next’

By Devon Koen - 25 January 2024

After maintaining his innocence since the day he was arrested, convicted wife killer Mbulelo Yako admitted to the murder before threatening her family during sentencing proceedings on Wednesday.

Moments after being sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court, the father of two turned to the family of slain Siyasanga Ngutyana and admitted to the crime. ..

