Stock theft costs Eastern Cape farmers R300m
Stock thieves have robbed the Eastern Cape of more than R300m in a one-year period, and about a third of all stock theft in SA occurs within the province.
While these numbers already paint a very concerning picture, experts say these figures are far from reality and should be much higher as only a small percentage of stock theft is ever reported to the police...
