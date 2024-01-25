×

News

Estate agent dedicates awards to slain mom

I know she’s super-proud of me, says son of Cheryl-Ann Kannemeyer

By Brandon Nel - 25 January 2024

In what was a poignant moment, Nelson Mandela Bay real estate agent Dexter Kannemeyer dedicated the five awards he received this week to his slain mother who inspired him to enter the field.

Cheryl-Ann, allegedly murdered by her estranged husband days after Christmas, was also posthumously honoured with an award...

