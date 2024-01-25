Estate agent dedicates awards to slain mom
I know she’s super-proud of me, says son of Cheryl-Ann Kannemeyer
In what was a poignant moment, Nelson Mandela Bay real estate agent Dexter Kannemeyer dedicated the five awards he received this week to his slain mother who inspired him to enter the field.
Cheryl-Ann, allegedly murdered by her estranged husband days after Christmas, was also posthumously honoured with an award...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.