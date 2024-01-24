The ANC in KZN does not expect to lose substantial votes to the MK Party because the party was neither formed nor led by “credible, ethical leaders”.
This is according to ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.
Mtolo was speaking on Wednesday at a press briefing after the weekend's campaign during which ANC heavyweights spent time across the province, discouraging members and supporters from following MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma.
To emphasise his point, the provincial secretary compared the MK Party with another ANC breakaway, COPE, saying the party endorsed by Zuma will not cause any electoral dents to ANC votes.
“COPE was formed by credible, ethical leaders; they left the ANC — they were never accused of any wrongdoing. Now there are many parties formed before an election but what is good about this election is that they are formed by dodgy characters,” he explained.
MK Party led by 'dodgy characters' won't harm ANC in KZN: Bheki Mtolo
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
He claimed the MK Party was a project that began almost five years ago with the formation of the African Transformation Movement (ATM).
“This party was formed as early as 2019, after they formed ATM and it didn't do well in the election. They are led by anger and hatred, [which] makes you do all stupid things — they know it won't take off.”
However, Mtolo said the ANC did attempt to persuade Zuma not to leave by sending provincial and other senior ANC figures to engage him, but this was in vain.
“I sent the chair of Musa Dladla [Zuma’s region] — despite Zuma’s cars being at home, he was told Zuma was not there. I sent Vusi Dube and Willies Mchunu but there was no common ground, I asked Zweli Mkhize to speak to Zuma but they have not met — we did try,” he said.
Mtolo believes Zuma has made up his mind and there is no point in trying to persuade him to stay. He now suggests that Zuma’s departure from the party is actually a relief.
“Some, we can even say good riddance, because we have been defending, we are tired of defending. This is a break.
“They are not going to do anything [to affect the electorate]. Some are depending on tribal lines — they think because they are home boys, they will be loved, but people have moved on from those things.”
Mtolo said no amount of criticism against the ANC “speaking the truth” about Zuma will stop them, at least until the party launches its manifesto.
“The people of South Africa don't know about this character. We must tell them about this character because we have been sugar-coating [him]. We won't be denied a chance to speak about this character.
“For now, we have not insulted anyone — we have just spoken the truth.”
TimesLIVE
