‘South Africans aren’t xenophobic’: Malema encourages Ghanaians to study, work in SA

“South Africans are not xenophobic, South Africans are peace-loving people.”
These were the words of EFF leader Julius Malema during his keynote speech at the Arise Ghana Dialogue in Accra on Tuesday. He was speaking at the College of Physicians and Surgeons.
Malema spent much time discussing African unity and on land expropriation without compensation beyond South Africa's borders. The red berets’ leader moved to allay concerns over xenophobic sentiments that tend to spark debates in South Africa's politics.
“When I am here [Accra], I am at home. When you are in South Africa, feel at home. South Africans are not xenophobic, [they] are peace-loving people,” he said.
He encouraged Ghanaian students to feel at ease when considering studying in South Africa.
“I extend my invitation to all of you to come and study in South Africa. To come and work, take holidays in South Africa because it is your home too. The same way you welcomed us here, we will welcome you in South Africa,” Malema said, leaving a crowd giving him loud applause as he ended his speech.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Answering questions about remarks made by Operation Dudula's Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauhi, Malema said: “Nhlanhla Lux is not a definition of South Africa. He wanted to use xenophobia for his rise to fame. He went to hijack it [Operation Dudula] for selfish interests. We have reduced him to an insignificant molecule.”
Malema said no politician would build a sustainable career using xenophobic sentiments to get constituency.
“No one can rise in Africa on the ticket of xenophobia. That is the beginning and the end of your political career. Politics are based on history, philosophy and ideology.
“Who of the ideological icons that are celebrated internationally arose to power based on xenophobia? That is why it is not sustainable. Such individuals who seek to project us as wrong people in South Africa do not take them to heart.
“Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s idea has always been black people must always be in solidarity with each other because they’re the most hated people all over the world, it doesn’t matter where you find them.”
Last year, a group of civil society organisations launched a court case against Operation Dudula to stop its members from demanding people’s ID documents, harassing and assaulting people who they claim to be foreigners, evicting them from homes and jobs, and stopping them from going to clinics and schools.
Attempts to get comment from Mohlauhi were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.
