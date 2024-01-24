Nelson Mandela Bay role players commit to build climate-smart city
Landmark pledge binds signatories to counter global warming and promote low-carbon economy
A ground-breaking pledge to work towards a climate-resilient Nelson Mandela Bay was signed by a range of partners at a historic ceremony in New Brighton on Wednesday.
The Climate Change Resilient Development Strategy Framework binds the signatories to the development of a strategy to counter climate-related threats and at the same time capitalise on existing resources and meet the growing demands of a new low-carbon economy...
