JUST IN | Julian Brown a free man after appeal court sets aside racketeering conviction
Gqeberha man Julian Brown has been acquitted of all perlemoen and racketeering charges after three judges of the Makhanda high court set aside his conviction on Tuesday morning.
His sentence of 18 years’ imprisonment automatically falls away...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.