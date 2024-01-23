EP clubs ready to back Super 14 after rescue package
R400,000 to be split with Border teams
EP Rugby clubs are ready to back the continuation of the EC Super 14 tournament after a financial rescue package of R400,000 was put on the table at an urgent meeting in Gqeberha on Monday night.
At one stage it looked as though the troubled tournament, which was beset by problems in 2023, would be scrapped after a row over the nonpayment of travel costs and prize money by organisers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.