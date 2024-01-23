Gqeberha lawyer challenges US, UK on Israeli military support
A coalition of legal practitioners in Nelson Mandela Bay and other parts of SA has fired a legal broadside at the US and UK governments, saying their federal and superior courts should hold them accountable for alleged complicity in war crimes in Palestine.
Wikus van Rensburg Attorneys in Central wrote letters of intent, seen by The Herald, to both the White House and Britain’s No 10 Downing Street, accusing them of “aiding, abetting, supporting, encouraging or providing” material assistance and means to Israel and the Israeli Defence Force...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.