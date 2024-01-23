×

Gqeberha lawyer challenges US, UK on Israeli military support

By Brandon Nel - 23 January 2024

A coalition of legal practitioners in Nelson Mandela Bay and other parts of SA has fired a legal broadside at the US and UK governments, saying their federal and superior courts should hold them accountable for alleged complicity in war crimes in Palestine. 

Wikus van Rensburg Attorneys in Central wrote letters of intent, seen by The Herald, to both the White House and Britain’s No 10 Downing Street, accusing them of “aiding, abetting, supporting, encouraging or providing” material assistance and means to Israel and the Israeli Defence Force...

