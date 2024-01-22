×

News

LISTEN | Joy as woman, Nelson Mandela Bay e-hailing driver reunite after life-saving hug

Chance encounter four years ago meant the world to young passenger

By Riaan Marais - 22 January 2024

A reunion four years in the making led to laughter, tears and messages of appreciation as Natasha Mulusa reached out to the e-hailing driver who saved her from suicide with nothing more than a hug and some kind words.

Though many people would dismiss her encounter with Bartho Dick as a chance meeting between a driver and a passenger, Mulusa, who now lives in the Netherlands, believes it was divine intervention that prevented her from taking her own life...

