100th river mile splashes down at the Sundays
Iconic open water swimming race attracts top international triathletes and leading SA contenders
The 100th edition of the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay aQuelle River Mile played out at Cannonville at the weekend with a festive crowd, top contenders and an international twist.
The Bluewater Bay life-saving corps were on duty as usual and more than 600 swimmers had registered online by Saturday night and were still streaming in on Sunday to sign up at the Sundays River estuary...
