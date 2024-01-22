×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

100th river mile splashes down at the Sundays

Iconic open water swimming race attracts top international triathletes and leading SA contenders

By Guy Rogers - 22 January 2024

The 100th edition of the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay aQuelle River Mile played out at Cannonville at the weekend with a festive crowd, top contenders and an international twist.

The Bluewater Bay life-saving corps were on duty as usual and more than 600 swimmers had registered online by Saturday night and were still streaming in on Sunday to sign up at the Sundays River estuary...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances

Most Read