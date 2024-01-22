December visitor occupancy slightly up, but still down on pre-Covid level
In a boost to the local economy, more than half a million people visited Nelson Mandela Bay in December, generating more than R500m.
This has reinforced the importance of tourism as a blue chip source of revenue for the metro...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.