×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘Ratepayers’ money is wasted so irresponsibly’

Bargaining council commissioner slams Bay municipality over senior official’s 30-month suspension — but city plans to challenge ruling

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 17 January 2024

The return to work this week of a senior Nelson Mandela Bay municipality supply chain director after a 30-month suspension has caused a stir.

Cynthia Ngxesha reported for duty on Tuesday after a ruling by the South African Local Bargaining Council, which overturned her suspension, describing it as “excessively long” and “a waste of ratepayers’ money”. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read