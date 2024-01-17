‘Ratepayers’ money is wasted so irresponsibly’
Bargaining council commissioner slams Bay municipality over senior official’s 30-month suspension — but city plans to challenge ruling
The return to work this week of a senior Nelson Mandela Bay municipality supply chain director after a 30-month suspension has caused a stir.
Cynthia Ngxesha reported for duty on Tuesday after a ruling by the South African Local Bargaining Council, which overturned her suspension, describing it as “excessively long” and “a waste of ratepayers’ money”. ..
