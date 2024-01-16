Surfer dies at Cape St Francis

A surfer has died after being pulled from the water at Seal Point, Cape St Francis, on Monday.
Cape Town resident Daniel John Lurie, 30, was pulled to shore by other surfers after they noticed him flailing in the water.
The National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) St Francis Bay station commander, Sarah Smith, said emergency services were called to the beach and performed CPR.
“On NSRI members arriving at the scene, we found a doctor assisting Kouga lifeguards and public members conducting CPR efforts on a man.
“NSRI medics and paramedics assisted with the CPR efforts on the scene.
“Despite extensive CPR efforts, sadly the man was declared deceased.”
Smith praised the surfers for assisting Lurie after noticing he was in distress.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said an inquest docket had been opened.
“According to police reports, on January 15 at about 3.30pm, members of St Francis Bay station attended to a complaint of a man who died at Seal Point, Cape St Francis.
“He was surfing when other surfers noticed something was wrong.
“They took him out of the water and tried to revive him.”
Naidu said ambulance services were contacted and Lurie was later declared dead at the scene.
She said Lurie had no visible injuries.
