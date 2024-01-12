Great entertainment for the entire family at the Savoy Theatre
A soulful treat for the entire family is what awaits theatre lovers of all ages as the PE Gilbert and Sullivan Society open its 2024 theatre production diary with the annual holiday theatre project, Music! Movies! Magic!
Now on stage at the Savoy Theatre in Parsons Hill, Music! Movies! Magic! brings much-loved songs from an array of animated films to life, culminating in a production which keeps the audience entertained while showcasing some of the best young talent Nelson Mandela Bay has to offer. ..
