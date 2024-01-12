Israel tells world court its actions in Gaza are self-defence

Israel launched its all-out war in Gaza after a cross-border rampage on October 7 by militants from Hamas, which is sworn to Israel's destruction. Israeli officials said 1,200 people were killed, mainly civilians, and 240 taken hostage back to Gaza.
Israel on Friday rejected as "grossly distorted" accusations brought by South Africa at the UN's top court that its military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide campaign against the Palestinian population.
It called on judges to dismiss South Africa's request to halt its offensive, saying it would leave it defenceless.
South Africa, which filed the lawsuit at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in December, asked judges on Thursday to impose emergency measures ordering Israel to immediately halt the offensive.
It said Israel's aerial and ground offensive — which has laid waste to much of the narrow coastal enclave and killed more than 23,000 people according to Gaza health authorities — aimed to bring about "the destruction of the population" of Gaza.
South Africa's interpretation of events was "grossly distorted", Israel's foreign ministry's legal adviser Tal Becker told the court.
"If there were acts of genocide, they have been perpetrated against Israel," adding: "Hamas seeks genocide against Israel."
Israel launched its all-out war in Gaza after a cross-border rampage on October 7 by militants from Hamas, which is sworn to Israel's destruction. Israeli officials said 1,200 people were killed, mainly civilians, and 240 taken hostage back to Gaza.
"The appalling suffering of civilians, both Israeli and Palestinian, is first and foremost the result of Hamas' strategy," Becker said, adding that Israel had a right to defend itself.
"Israel is in a war of defence against Hamas, not against the Palestinian people, to ensure that they do not succeed," Becker said, adding: "The key component of genocide, the intent to destroy a people in whole or in part, is totally lacking."
By asking the court to order the halt of the Gaza military operation "the applicant seeks to thwart Israel's inherent right to defend itself... and render Israel defenceless," Becker said.
"The application and request [by South Africa] should be rejected for what they are, a libel," Becker said.
Palestinian backers with flags marched through The Hague and planned to watch proceedings on a giant screen in front of the Peace Palace. As Becker spoke, they chanted: "Liar! Liar!"
Israeli supporters were holding a separate gathering of family members of hostages taken by Hamas.
Reuters
