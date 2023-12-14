×

Durban Road spruce-up under way

Traffic and bylaw clampdown in busy trading area already bears fruit

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 14 December 2023

Durban Road has been spruced up, with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality cracking down on traffic and bylaw violations in a bid to restore law and order to the notorious Gqeberha road.

The operation was announced by mayor Gary van Niekerk at a council meeting last week...

