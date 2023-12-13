×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

SAA resumes flights between Johannesburg and Gqeberha for festive season

By Brandon Nel - 13 December 2023

SA Airways is set to reopen daily flights between Johannesburg and Gqeberha for the festive season.

The first flight takes off at 11.25am from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and is set to land at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport at 1pm...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read