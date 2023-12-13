On Tuesday Ramaphosa seemed unfazed by the ruling.
'King Misuzulu remains identified heir to throne', says Presidency as Ramaphosa appeals court ruling
President Cyril Ramaphosa's office has confirmed he will challenge the Pretoria high court ruling which set aside his recognition and crowning of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as king of the Zulu nation.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Wednesday said Ramaphosa noted the judgment.
“After a study of the judgment, the president will apply for leave to appeal. During the course of these legal processes Misuzulu remains the identified heir to the throne,” he said.
The court ordered that Ramaphosa institute an investigative committee to probe allegations of violation of customary laws in the identification of Misuzulu, said Magwenya.
“President Ramaphosa calls on members of the royal family to continue working for the unity of ubukhosi bakwaZulu and to prioritise the interest of his majesty's subjects. It is vital that due processes are allowed to reach their natural conclusion without inflaming tensions.”
On Tuesday Ramaphosa seemed unfazed by the ruling.
“We will study the judgment to see what is the way forward. As far as I am concerned, there is no real calamity. Also, in the way that the judgment has come across, it's a matter we are going to discuss and find solutions for and it should lead to no crisis,” he said.
This was a “straightforward” matter that can be resolved, he added.
Monday's ruling came after the royal family approached the courts to determine the rightful heir, as Misuzulu's brother Prince Simakade Zulu claimed he was entitled to the throne. However, the king’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, believed the family should reconvene to identify an heir.
Judge Norman Davis handed down his reserved judgment on Monday in which he stated Misuzulu’s recognition contained in the Government Gazette of March 17 2022 should be set aside.
In a legal blow to Ramaphosa, Davis ordered the president to act in accordance with the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act to appoint an investigative committee.
Ramaphosa was also ordered to pay the legal costs of the applicants, including their two counsel.
TimesLIVE
