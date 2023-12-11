Outcry over withholding of reports at Nelson Mandela Bay school
David Livingstone parents say they were turned away due to outstanding fees
The Eastern Cape education department has slammed a Nelson Mandela Bay school for reportedly withholding report cards over unpaid fees.
This follows complaints from some parents regarding David Livingstone Senior Secondary School’s alleged refusal to release their children’s reports due to outstanding school fees...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.