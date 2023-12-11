New Brighton police station’s security woes pile up
Faulty entrance gate adds to safety concerns at rundown facility
A decision to dismiss three officers from the New Brighton police station after an escape scandal has been overturned.
Meanwhile, the station — whose rundown condition was flagged in a recently tabled auditor-general’s report — faces another headache after almost R80,000 was spent on the installation of an electric gate at a main entrance, only for it to repeatedly malfunction, raising security concerns...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.