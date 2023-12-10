Kariega police are investigating a case of murder after three bodies were discovered on Amanzi Road on Saturday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police had responded to a report report from the Amanzi Estate just off the R75 towards Springs, Kariega, at about 4pm.
“A person who was en route to a farm noticed the bodies of three men,” she said.
“Two were lying on the road and the third next to the road.
“All three men had multiple injuries.”
Yamkela Fatyi, 21, and Ashley Blaauw, 28, were identified by family members, while the third person, believed to be about 30 years old, remains unidentified, according to Naidu.
It is alleged that on Friday, at about 4.15pm, the two identified men were kidnapped from Xundu Street, KwaDwesi.
“The family alleged that four suspects took the two deceased and forced them into a white Ford Bantam LDV and drove off,” Naidu said.
“They were not seen again and the kidnapping was reported at the KwaDwesi police station.”
Anyone who can assist with any information relating to the murders is urged to contact detective Sergeant Ricardo January on 072-217-5772, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.
All information is confidential.
HeraldLIVE
Three men found dead in Kariega after kidnapping
Court reporter
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA
