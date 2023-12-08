Man shot dead near Swartkops after car breaks down

A man has died after coming under attack on a busy Gqeberha highway as he attempted to fix his broken-down car on Thursday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed the incident which occurred on the M17 near Swartkops.
“Just after 10pm, Swartkops detectives attended to the scene where the body of a man was found behind a tow-truck,” she said.
“It is alleged that while the victim was busy talking with people, including workers of the tow-truck company, two family members and four men assisting him with his faulty BMW, an unknown man came out of nowhere and opened fire,” she said.
“The victim was fatally wounded and died at the scene.”
Janse van Rensburg said the man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
“A case of murder is being probed by Swartkops detectives.
“The motive for the shooting remains unknown.”
Sources who were at the scene said the victim’s wallet was missing and that his body had several bullet holes.
In November, another man died when he tripped and landed beneath the wheels of a moving truck while attempting to push his broken-down bakkie along the M17.
