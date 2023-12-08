×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Couple shot in Gqeberha home

By Brandon Nel - 08 December 2023
Police are investigating two counts of attempted murder after a couple were shot in their Jacksonville home on Thursday night
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating two counts of attempted murder after a couple were shot in their Jacksonville home on Thursday night
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA

Police are investigating two cases of attempted murder after a couple were shot in Jacksonville in Gqeberha’s northern areas on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the couple had been inside their Fiddlewood Street home when the incident occurred just after 7.40pm.

“Multiple shots were fired from the outside,” she said.

“The couple sustained gunshot wounds and both were taken to hospital.”

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Janse van Rensburg said anyone who could assist with information relating to the shootingsj should contact the Bethelsdorp police station on 071-475-1955 or Crime Stop on 08600- 10111 or the nearest police station.

“All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.”

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read