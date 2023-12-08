Police are investigating two cases of attempted murder after a couple were shot in Jacksonville in Gqeberha’s northern areas on Thursday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the couple had been inside their Fiddlewood Street home when the incident occurred just after 7.40pm.
“Multiple shots were fired from the outside,” she said.
“The couple sustained gunshot wounds and both were taken to hospital.”
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Janse van Rensburg said anyone who could assist with information relating to the shootingsj should contact the Bethelsdorp police station on 071-475-1955 or Crime Stop on 08600- 10111 or the nearest police station.
“All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.”
HeraldLIVE
Couple shot in Gqeberha home
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA
Police are investigating two cases of attempted murder after a couple were shot in Jacksonville in Gqeberha’s northern areas on Thursday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the couple had been inside their Fiddlewood Street home when the incident occurred just after 7.40pm.
“Multiple shots were fired from the outside,” she said.
“The couple sustained gunshot wounds and both were taken to hospital.”
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Janse van Rensburg said anyone who could assist with information relating to the shootingsj should contact the Bethelsdorp police station on 071-475-1955 or Crime Stop on 08600- 10111 or the nearest police station.
“All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News