Three matrics die, three critically injured in crash after 'pens down' party

Three northern KwaZulu-Natal matric pupils died in an accident after a “pens down” party on Monday, and three others are in ICU.
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer said she was horrified to learn of the accident.
The pupils were from Mnyamande High School in Ntendeka, Dannhauser.
“The loss of these young lives is tragic and weighs heavily on my heart as we wait in anticipation for the results of the NSC examinations, which will now for them be awarded posthumously,” said Frazer.
On Tuesday she led a delegation of senior officials from her department to convey condolences to the Amajuba district-based school and bereaved families.
Image: Supplied/KZN department of education
She sympathised with the grieving families, saying no parent envisions having to bury their children.
“Tragedies like these are always difficult on us in the department because we share a common goal with their parents and educators — the aspiration to witness all our learners prosper in life, because we know that they are the future of this country.”
She asked the community of Ntendeka and the rest of Amajuba district to support the bereaved families during this difficult time.
