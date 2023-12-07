Health officials have allayed fears of a widespread cholera outbreak in Nelson Mandela Bay after a possible case being detected in Gqeberha.
The Eastern Cape health department issued a statement on Thursday that a woman had been isolated at Livingstone Hospital and was undergoing tests to confirm whether she had contracted the waterborne virus.
However, contact tracing and water tests done in collaboration with the municipality have shown no other individuals who are suffering from similar symptoms.
Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said while they were still waiting for the 47-year-old Walmer resident’s test results from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), there was no need for alarm.
“The health department is working closely with the relevant municipal officials to do all the relevant testing and, so far, all indications are negative for cholera.
“The patient is in a stable condition at Livingstone Hospital and while we are still waiting for confirmation from the NICD on the cholera tests, she will remain in isolation just to be safe.”
Kupelo said that a highly trained outbreak response team was activated and the tests that had been conducted included wastewater samples and health checks on people the patient had been in contact with, including a minor child who lived with her.
All test results have come back negative for cholera and no other cases have been reported.
Symptoms of cholera include watery diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and dehydration.
If left untreated, it may lead to death.
The disease can spread through contaminated food and water.
HeraldLIVE
No need to panic over cholera scare, health officials say
Image: 123rf.com
Health officials have allayed fears of a widespread cholera outbreak in Nelson Mandela Bay after a possible case being detected in Gqeberha.
The Eastern Cape health department issued a statement on Thursday that a woman had been isolated at Livingstone Hospital and was undergoing tests to confirm whether she had contracted the waterborne virus.
However, contact tracing and water tests done in collaboration with the municipality have shown no other individuals who are suffering from similar symptoms.
Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said while they were still waiting for the 47-year-old Walmer resident’s test results from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), there was no need for alarm.
“The health department is working closely with the relevant municipal officials to do all the relevant testing and, so far, all indications are negative for cholera.
“The patient is in a stable condition at Livingstone Hospital and while we are still waiting for confirmation from the NICD on the cholera tests, she will remain in isolation just to be safe.”
Kupelo said that a highly trained outbreak response team was activated and the tests that had been conducted included wastewater samples and health checks on people the patient had been in contact with, including a minor child who lived with her.
All test results have come back negative for cholera and no other cases have been reported.
Symptoms of cholera include watery diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and dehydration.
If left untreated, it may lead to death.
The disease can spread through contaminated food and water.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News