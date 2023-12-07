NMU tech-savvy teams take top honours

Whether it is nationally or internationally, Nelson Mandela University has proved that its tech is tops, having claimed two major awards recently at the inaugural ICT University Hackathon and the 20th International Microscopy Conference.
The conference, held in Busan in Korea, saw the university's Centre for High Resolution Transmission Electron Microscopy (CHRTEM) receive the prize for the best poster presentation — by Prof Mike Lee.
Three NMU Information Technology students won the Engineering Council of SA’s (ECSA) first ICT University Hackathon.
Lee said the prize was a result of a team effort by CHRTEM director Professor Jaco Olivier and the CHRTEM staff and made possible by a collaboration with the Flerov Laboratory for Nuclear Reactions at the joint Institute for Nuclear Research in Dubna, Russia.
“The work presented in this poster is a study of the effects of radiation damage to the microstructure of materials by atomic resolution electron microscopy,” Lee said.
“It aims to understand these effects to engineer the materials to create safer nuclear reactors as well as the safer encapsulation and storage of nuclear waste.”
According to the University of Edinburgh, microscopy is the technical field of using microscopes to view samples and objects that cannot be seen with the unaided eye and is a useful tool in pharmaceutical research, formulation development, process development and quality control of manufactured products.
The International Microscopy Conference is the largest international conference dedicated to all aspects of microscopy, including light, electron and confocal microscopy.
The university’s delegation presented eight posters at the conference attended by about 3,400 delegates and 2,100 oral and poster presentations in four different sessions of microscopy applications.
Lee said the conference was held every four years and was considered the “Olympics” of microscopy.
The university's CHRTEM director, Prof Jaco Olivier, also represented SA as president of the Microscopy Society of Southern Africa at the annual general meeting of the International Federation of Societies for Microscopy general assembly.
Another tech team took top honours at the ICT University Hackathon, beating the University of Johannesburg, Walter Sisulu University and Tshwane University of Technology.
The Mandela University Technohub consisted of Tumelo Mashego, an advanced diploma in IT student, Qaqamba Nazo (diploma in IT software development) and Siphelele Dilima (diploma in IT support services).
Mashego said the hackathon was focused on digitising the ECSA website.
“Making it user-friendly, giving it a modern feel, applying 4IR concepts to the overall solution and creating an intuitive knowledge management system for them.
“Our solution had to cater for not so tech-savvy individuals, and it had to include maintenance, support and adaptive improvement plans.”
The team received R17,000 cash and R80,000 to implement the prize-winning solution.
